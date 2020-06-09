I-League club East Bengal have seen five players send notices to former sponsors Quess for non-payment of salaries. According to a report in The Telegraph, the players have demanded salaries for months of April and May. East Bengal and Quess parted ways on May 31. The players have written to the club threatening to terminate the contracts and claim compensation.

As per FIFA since June 1, 2018, if a club unlawfully fails to pay a player two months salaries on the due dates, he/ she is deemed to have the just cause to terminate his or her contract. Meanwhile, if a player is not paid on a monthly basis, the proportional value corresponding to two months' salary shall also be considered.

Abhishek Ambekar, Pintu Mahata like a few other Indian players and Spaniard Jaime Santos, had multiple-year deals with the club and were protesting against Quess East Bengal's "unilateral decision" to apply force majeure clause in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The clause saw termination of contracts of footballers and support staff. Goal-keeper Rakshit Dagar, whose contract ended in 2019-20, asked for two months salaries.

The club stated once the player signs the Mutual Termination Agreement (MTA), salary "will be remitted on an urgent basis." Quess East Bengal also said that the players have full rights to approach "any concerned dispute resolution body of AIFF/FIFA/CAS" or jurisdictional courts of India. Several other players are expected to send notices once the salary would officially be due for two months.

