The Football Association (FA) is discussing proposals to move the summer transfer window to the month of August until October. The window in England is currently scheduled to open on June 18. However, it's not expected to go ahead as scheduled. The Premier League 2019-20 season will resume that same week and will continue into July. Here's more.

FIFA to provide guidance on parameters for new transfer windows

According to a report in Sky Sports, FIFA is set to provide guidance on the parameters between which new windows can be set. It will be down to individual associations to finalize specific dates. The FA is also consulting with other associations across Europe and there is said to be some consensus over a deadline of Friday, October 2.

The status regarding France and Italy on transfer window

The French Football Federation opened their domestic window on Monday, with their leagues having already been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they are said to be looking at an August-to-October window for international transfers. The Italian Football Federation has confirmed the transfer window will take place from September 1 to October 5. The Serie A season is set to resume this month.

Premier League set to resume on June 17

The EPL 2019-20 season is set to resume on June 17 after the 20 clubs agreed to come back that week in a video conference held on May 28. The official date proposed and agreed upon is June 20, however, the competition has to complete two games in hand on June 17. There are 92 fixtures still to play.

