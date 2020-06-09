Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds turned 45 on Tuesday. The stylish all-rounder contributed to Australia's success during 2000s in every manner. Symonds was a solid middle order batsman who delivered in crunch moments, with occasional spells. He was a class apart on the field, owing to his miraculous screamers and rocket throws. In this article, we take a look at Symonds' top five knocks.

#1 143* vs PAK, WC 2003

Having made his international debut in 1998, Symonds' breakthrough moment came at the 2003 World Cup. The Australian top order stumbled against a star-studded Pakistani bowling attack on Johannesburg's tricky surface. Pakistan reduced Australia to 86/4 before Symonds took charge. He slammed an unbeaten 143 (125) as Australia settled for 310/8. The Australian bowlers later bundled out Pakistan for 228.

#2 156 v ENG, Ashes 2006

During his career, Symonds was involved in several monumental partnerships with Matthew Hayden. The duo prevailed yet again in the 2006 Boxing Day Test. Australia were tottering on 84/5 in the first innings when Symonds joined him in the middle. They added 279 runs together, with Symonds scoring an astonishing 156. The hosts later won the match by an innings and 99 runs.

#3 162* vs IND, 2008

Symonds racked up his highest international score in the SCG Test against India. He yet again emerged as the rescuer after the top order faltered at the start. His 226-ball 162* powered Australia to 463 in the first innings. Notably, the particular Test match made headlines due to perpetual umpiring errors and the Harbhajan-Symonds duel. However, Australia won by 122 runs eventually.

#4 107* vs IND, 2007

Symonds gave the Indians a run for the money in the sixth ODI at Nagpur. He played the spinners with absolute precision, having smashed them all around the ground. Batting first, Australia lost four wickets for 129 runs, with the hosts gaining momentum. Symonds' 107 off 88 balls guided them to 317/8 at the end of 50 overs. India were later restricted to 299/7.

#5 156 vs NZ, 2005