There are several players vying for the prestigious European Golden Shoe for the 2019-20 season. The award is presented to the leading goal-scorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league. The highest ranked leagues are taken into consideration. With Bundesliga's resumption last month and other top leagues to restart shortly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we present the top contenders.

Robert Lewandowski Bayern's Lewandowski is a serious challenger

Robert Lewandowski is having a dream season for Bayern Munich and is the favorite to land the prestigious award. He has four games in hand. He has amassed 30 Bundesliga goals this season. This is the highest among Europe's top leagues. Lewandowski has also notched his best-ever campaign in terms of goals (44). On Saturday, he registered his 235th goal for Bayern across competitions.

Messi Lionel Messi is vying for a seventh European Golden Shoe

La Liga 2019-20 season is set to resume on June 11 and there are 11 gameweeks left. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi (6) has the most European Golden Shoe awards. Notably, Messi has won the award for the last three seasons. The Argentine has scored 19 goals so far in just 22 matches. Messi could challenge Lewandowski's total and vie for a seventh award.

Immobile Lazio's Ciro Immobile is the favorite to land the award

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has been in a stellar run of form this season in the Serie A. The Italian striker has netted 27 league goals this season and is leading the proceedings. Lazio are second in the standings and with 12 matches to go for the side, Immobile can end up as the top scorer this season in Europe's domestic leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is in the mix as well

Cristiano Ronaldo will be pivotal for Serie A leaders Juventus once the season resumes. Juve lead Lazio by a solitary point. With 12 games to go, Ronaldo has what it takes to finish as the top scorer. He has the second-best tally in Serie A 2019-20 season (21 goals). The Portuguese is definitely in the mix and will be fighting for a fifth award.

Information Jamie Vardy leads the Premier League show with 19 goals