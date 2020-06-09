Former captain Younis Khan has been appointed as Pakistan cricket team's batting coach for the upcoming England tour. Additionally, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named veteran spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as the team's spin bowling coach and mentor for the tour. The appointments will further assist head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis in mentoring the players. Here is more.

Quote Younis is a role model for Pakistan players: Wasim Khan

"Younis' work ethics, commitment to match preparation, game awareness and tactics in the English conditions will be invaluable. I have no doubt that the squad will benefit from the immense value that he will bring," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

Records Records of Younis and Mushtaq

Younis Khan is Pakistan's leading run-scorer in Test cricket with 10,099 runs from 118 Tests at an average of 52.05. He is the only cricketer from Pakistan to have touched the 10,000-run mark in the longest format. The 42-year-old also owns 34 Test centuries, most by a Pakistani batsman. Besides, Mushtaq Ahmed stands out among leg-spinners, having scalped 346 international wickets at 33.12.

Mushtaq Ahmed Experience of playing in English conditions

During his career, Mushtaq had several stints of County Cricket, wherein he represented Somerset, Surrey, Sussex. Wasim Khan believes his experience will be pivotal for Pakistan in the impending tour. "Mushtaq knows the English conditions well, having spent a lot of time playing county cricket and working with the England cricket team. Mushtaq can also be helpful to Misbah in planning," said Khan.

Support The appointments will strengthen the coaching staff

Khan reiterated the appointments will bolster the coaching staff led by Misbah-ul-Haq. "The likes of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed to compliment head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis will be invaluable," he added. "These appointments are part of PCB's commitment to help Misbah and team produce strong performances, that can help Pakistan to once again become a strong force."

Schedule Pakistan will tour England in July-September