Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade hopes his versatility can earn him a berth in their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Wade, who had been out of the Australian side since October 2017, made an inspired comeback last year. He impressed in the 2019 Ashes, before being recalled in the limited-overs side. Here's what Wade said.

BBL Wade featured in Australia's T20I side after a stunning BBL

Wade made his presence felt in the 2019-20 Big Bash League (BBL). The southpaw stepped up for the Hobart Hurricanes, smashing 351 runs at 50.14 with a thunderous strike-rate of 171.21. He hit one century and three fifties. That helped him earn a spot in the T20I side against South Africa. Wade failed to impress after scores of 18, 1 and 10.

Wade Wade feels he is versatile as a batsman

Wade said he is versatile as an opener, besides the number six position as well. "I played probably because Glenn Maxwell couldn't go on that tour [of South Africa]. I opened the batting a lot for the Hurricanes [in the BBL]. They see that I'm quite versatile in both positions, at No.6 and opening the batting," Wade said in a video conference to ICC.

Versatility Wade sees himself as a spare player in T20Is

"In terms of playing in that team, I'd say Glenn would come back in that team since he's one of the best players in the world in T20. For me, I see myself as that spare player, spare batter, the spare keeper who can bat in all positions. That's what I am trying to maintain, that position in the squad," Wade claimed.

Australia T20Is Wade opens up on Australia's T20I side

Wade feels Australia have work to do as a T20I side. "It'll be amazing to get the T20 World Cup, [which is] coming to Australia. But there's a lot of work to be done there as a T20 team. We're developing all the time, but we're not as settled in T20 international cricket as we are in Tests," he explained.

Information Wade can use his versatility for the Aussies in T20Is