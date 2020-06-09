La Liga 2019-20 season is set to resume on June 11 after a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona top the show after 27 gameweeks and are above Real Madrid by two points. With 11 more gameweeks to go, several players will be looking to make their presence felt in Spain's top-flight division. Here are the players to watch out for.

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi aiming to be the top scorer once again

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has been superb in the 2019-20 season. He has amassed 19 goals from 22 games. Messi will aim to finish as the top scorer in a La Liga season for the seventh occasion. Notably, Messi has scored the highest goals in the last three seasons. If Barcelona are to do well and win the competition, Messi's contributions will be important.

Gareth Bale Gareth Bale will want to impress Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale has been backed by his agent to finish his career the Bernabeu. Bale, who has been linked with a move away from the club, is said to be happy at Real, despite not being liked by the fans. Bale featured in just 18 games across competitions in the 2019-20 season. He will hope to stay fit and contribute immensely.

Alvaro Morata Alvaro Morata needs to step up for Atletico

Alvaro Morata will need to step up and deliver for Atletico Madrid, who have struggled this season. Atletico are languishing at sixth and are one of the five teams vying for two Champions League berths. With just 31 goals scored this season, Atletico need a voice upfront and Morata will be key. The Spaniard has 8 La Liga goals this campaign for Atletico.

Mikel Oyarzabal Mikel Oyarzabal is a vital force for Real Sociedad