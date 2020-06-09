Bangladesh are unlikely to tour Sri Lanka for their scheduled three-match Test series in July after senior players expressed reservations against travelling. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials conducted a meeting with marquee players via a teleconference. Reportedly, the players do not want to travel in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Here is more on the same.

Quote Senior cricketers against the idea of travelling

"How can we go to SL in the present context? If we sustain the virus, will it be possible to return back to our country? Suppose our family members have a similar case, can we play cricket, keeping everything aside?'' a senior cricketer told Cricbuzz.

Probability The players did not show any interest: Akram Khan

BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan said the possibility of conducting the series as per original schedule is low. "Yes we had spoken with some of the players and they did not show any interest [to tour during that point of time]," Khan stated. "I think chances are very slim about the Sri Lanka tour commencing on scheduled time frame."

Schedule Bangladesh are supposed to tour Sri Lanka in July

Bangladesh are originally scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in mid July for a three-match Test series. The three Tests to be played in Colombo, Galle and Kandy are all part of ICC Test Championship. As per reports, the Sri Lanka cricket board is trying to get the BCB on board for rescheduling the series at a later date.

Bangladesh BCB had allowed players to train individually

Earlier this month, Sri Lankan players resumed training under strict guidelines after the cricket board gave a go-ahead. England, West Indies and Afghanistan are the other nations to have resumed player training. However, the Bangladesh cricketers are yet to make a return. Although the BCB has now decided to let the cricketers train individually, it remains to be seen if players follow the protocol.

Quote Akram believes players can't go without preparation