Italy's Serie A could see playoffs in place if the 2019-20 season gets suspended once again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides the playoffs, an algorithm could decide the league table should the campaign come to a definitive halt. The Serie A season is set to resume on June 20 after a three-month hiatus. Here's more on the same.

Details Key details about Italy and the Serie A

Italy is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus. The country has 235,278 positive cases, besides 33,964 deaths being confirmed. The football authorities have backed contingency plans in case of a new spike in infections. 26 gameweeks have been played in the Serie A and there are 12 more to go. Juventus lead the proceedings and are above Lazio by a point.

Plans Latest plans proposed were approved by unanimous vote

According to a report in AP, the latest plans proposed by FIGC president Gabriele Gravina were approved by a unanimous vote. Three Serie A representatives did not take part. "Today, football won, we showed unity," Gravina said. "Right from the start we supported the necessity to not remain outside the international scene. Among the big five, four of us decided to finish our seasons."

Serie A Aim is to finish the season, says Gravina

"We are restarting on June 20 with the aim of finishing the season. Until July 10-15, we will keep in mind the possibility of holding playoffs," said Gravina. He added that the format of the playoffs, which would be held to decide top places and relegation positions, will be decided "alongside the league before the restart".

Format Format of the playoffs is yet to be finalized

The Serie A 2019-20 season will resume on June 20 and finish on August 2. There are 12 rounds remaining, alongside four matches that were postponed in the 25th round. The format of the playoffs is yet to be finalized. "We still haven't decided on the details but we will do so before the season starts, together with the Lega Serie A," Gravina said.

Algorithm What about algorithm?