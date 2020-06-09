Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy has been vocal about racism of late. The 36-year-old recently alleged that he has been a victim of racial abuse in the Indian Premier League. He slammed his Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mates for throwing a racial slur at him. Recently, the netizens highlighted an old picture of Ishant Sharma, which seems to have certified Sammy's claim. Here is more.

Ishant Sharma Sammy was addressed as 'kalu' by Ishant Sharma

In 2014, Ishant Sharma (who was a part of SRH), posted a picture along with his teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Darren Sammy and Dale Steyn. "Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers," Ishant captioned the picture. A few months later, Sammy took to Twitter for wishing SRH's batting mentor VVS Laxman on his birthday. The post's caption also included the word 'Kalu'.

Instagram Post Ishant Sharma's post on Instagram

Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers A post shared by ishant.sharma29 on May 14, 2014 at 9:18am PDT

Twitter Post When Sammy wished VVS Laxman on his birthday

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu. 😂😂😂 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 1, 2014

Darren Sammy Sammy slammed his former SRH team-mates

Darren Sammy, on Monday, posted yet another video on Instagram, calling out his teammates who regularly used the derogatory word. "I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant. Before I start calling out names, I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word," read the caption.

Instagram Post Here is the video posted by Darren Sammy

Quote 'I have embraced all the dressing rooms'

"I have played all over the world. I have embraced all the dressing rooms where I have played. I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people," Sammy said in the video.

Disappointment Sammy said he was disappointed after finding the insights

Sammy said he was disappointed after discovering the actual meaning of the word (Kalu). "After I found out a meaning of a certain word, I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading," he said. "Instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013-14, I was being called the exact same word which is degrading to us black people."

Slur 'I was ignorant about the word before', says Sammy

Sammy asserted he was ignorant about the slur before. "I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are. I must admit at that time, I didn't know what it meant," he added. "I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, and I saw no problems because I was ignorant about what it meant."

Outrage Protests over the death of George Floyd