The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations. The changes include the ban on saliva usage to shine the ball and allowing local umpires in bilateral series. Reportedly, the ICC Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) approved recommendations announced by the Anil Kumble-led committee, last month. Here are the changes that ICC ratified.

Saliva Saliva usage has been completely barred

The players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball during the match. Although the umpires shall be lenient towards players who are found using saliva initially, subsequent instances will result in a team warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings, but repeated use will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side.

Information COVID-19 replacements to be allowed in Test cricket

The teams will be allowed to replace players who display COVID-19 symptoms during a Test match. For concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement. However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in shorter formats.

Umpires ICC to appoint local umpires temporarily

The ICC Cricket Committee recommended to appoint local umpires, instead of neutral ones to cut down on international travel. As a result, CEC has approved the recommendation temporarily for each format, owing to the incumbent scenario. Notably, local match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials, will be appointed by the ICC.

DRS One additional review in each innings

The CEC has also confirmed an additional unsuccessful DRS review for teams in each innings of a match, as the local umpires could be less experienced. Interestingly, the teams will now be able to use three reviews in Tests and two in the white-ball formats. The ICC Cricket Operations team will support Match Referees when processing Code of Conduct breaches.

Logo Additional logo on jersey to be allowed