South African middle order batsman David Miller turned 31 on Wednesday. The Proteas superstar has made waves in white-ball cricket, owing to his blistering knocks. Miller has showcased his talent in a number of T20 leagues around the world, especially the IPL, wherein he played for Kings XI Punjab. Let us have a look at his records in the game.

Career Miller's records in international cricket

Miller has represented South Africa in 132 ODIs, having scored 3,231 runs at an average of 40.38. The tally includes 5 tons and 14 fifties. He also has 1,409 T20I runs to his names from 78 games, third highest by a South African batsman in the format. Miller is among the elite list of batsmen to have scored a T20I ton.

IPL Credentials of Miller in the IPL

The South African middle order batsman became a mainstay batsman in KXIP's batting line-up with his consistent run. Miller tallied over 400 runs in the 2013 and 2014 IPL edition respectively, playing for KXIP. In 2013, he slammed an IPL ton off 38 balls, third-fastest in the tournament. Overall, he has amassed 1,850 runs from 79 IPL matches at 34.25.

Information Second highest run-scorer from South Africa in T20s

In overall T20s, Millers has racked up 6,900 runs from 319 matches at 34.50. He holds the third spot among the South African cricketers after AB de Villiers (8,657) and Colin Ingram (6,658). The stylish batsman also owns 3 hundreds and 31 fifties.

Fastest century Fastest century in T20 Internationals

David Miller holds the record of scoring the fastest T20I hundred (in terms of balls). He took mere 35 balls to reach the 100-run mark in a T20I against Bangladesh (2017). He eclipsed his former team-mate Richard Levi's record of smashing a ton in 45 balls. Nearly two months later, Rohit Sharma emulated Miller's record by smashing a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka.

Sixes Miller has smashed 61 sixes in T20Is