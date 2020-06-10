Premier League champions Manchester City have held talks with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over a transfer regarding winger Leroy Sane. According to a report in Sky Sports, City are believed to be standing firm in their valuation of the youngster. City have told Bayern they want a fee of around £62m (€70m) for Sane. Here's more on the same.

Sane's contract runs out in the summer of 2021, however, he isn't keen to extend the same. Bayern are said to have offered a fee of £36m (€40m) for the two-time Premier League champion. Bayern head coach Hansi Flick said that wide players would be one of his transfer priorities this summer and Sane has long been identified as the main target.

Back in May, several media reports in Germany stated that Sane has agreed to personal terms with Bayern. The winger is believed to have agreed to a five-year contract with the defending Bundesliga giants. However, no agreement between the clubs over a transfer fee has taken place. Meanwhile, a bid that doesn't satisfy Man City is set to be dismissed out of hand.

Last month, a report in the BBC stated that City are relaxed about Sane's situation and aren't in a hurry to offload him. City are happy to keep Sane next season if no deal is agreed. Sane had signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 when he joined from Schalke for £37m.

Bayern wanted to sign Sane last summer but he suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has not played since during the 2019-20 campaign. Sane was on the verge of making his first-team comeback prior to the suspension of the Premier League amid the coronavirus pandemic. He featured for City in an U23 fixture against Arsenal in February.

