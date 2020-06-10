World number one Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open if the Grand Slam event goes on amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is rather thinking of returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open. Speaking to Serbia's state broadcaster RTS, Djokovic said the strict hygiene restrictions in place for the US Open are extreme and not sustainable.

A few days earlier, the three-time US Open described planned limits on player entourages as "really impossible". "We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week. Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible," he told Prva TV television.

"Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there," Djokovic said. "For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September."

Djokovic feels the suggestions are really rigorous, however, he understands the situation due to financial reasons. "I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist. All their suggestions are really rigorous but I can understand that due to financial reasons, due to already existing contracts, organisers [want the event to be] held. We will see what will happen."

Tennis has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and it remains to be seen how things shape up. Last month, the ATP and WTA Tours were suspended further because of the COVID-19 crisis. At the moment, we might not have any tennis action until the end of July. Earlier, the 2020 tennis calendar had been suspended until at least July 13.

