La Liga 2019-20 season is set to resume on June 11 after a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona top the show after 27 gameweeks. With 11 more gameweeks to go, we are set for a lot in store. After looking at the title challenge and key players, here's all that you need to know about La Liga resumption.

La Liga La Liga 2019-20 returns to action

We are well set for a crunch title race, fight for European places and the battle to avoid relegation being wide open. Games will be played behind closed doors. The season resumption will start with the match between Sevilla and Real Betis on Friday (1:30 AM IST). Real Madrid, Atletico and Barca are in action on Sunday.

Barcelona Can Barcelona gain momentum away from home?

Leaders Barcelona have particularly struggled away from home this season. They have dropped points on 7 occasions on their travels in La Liga 2019-20. Barca need to step up with six away games awaiting them from an available 11. Moreover, the side is stretched in the defensive unit. The positive news for Barca is the return of Luis Suarez, who has recovered in time.

Real Madrid Zidane will need to use his resources well

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane can now call the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio after their returns from injury. Zidane will need to use his resources well and hope his team fires. Real have scored 49 goals. Talisman Karim Benzema has scored 12 goals, however, the other attacking options have managed just 12 league goals between them all season.

Race for UCL Top-four race could heat up with five teams involved

Two Champions League spots are on offer and five teams are fighting. Sevilla occupy the third place at the moment and the likes of Real Sociedad, Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are all in contention. Sociedad have an exciting set of youngsters and Getafe will present a rugged offering. Atletico will hope to impress after an extraordinary UCL triumph at Anfield before football's suspension.

Relegation Rock-bottom Espanyol in a big spot of bother