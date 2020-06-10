Tennis ace Roger Federer has announced he will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after undergoing further surgery on his right knee. The 38-year-old veteran has not played competitively since his Australian Open 2020 semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic in January. He had his first bout of surgery the following month. Here's more on Federer.

Federer Federer shares a message on social media

With the tennis season still under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Federer has now written off the prospect of making a return until the new year. In a message on his social media channels Federer wrote: "A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee."

On missing fans 'I will look forward to seeing everyone back in 2021'

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 per cent ready to play at my highest level," he continued. "I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."

COVID-19 Tennis has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Tennis has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and it remains to be seen how things shape up. Last month, the ATP and WTA Tours were suspended further because of the COVID-19 crisis. At the moment, we might not have any tennis action until the end of July. Earlier, the 2020 tennis calendar had been suspended until at least July 13.

Djokovic Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open

Meanwhile, world number one Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open if the Grand Slam event goes on amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there," Djokovic told RTS. "For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September."