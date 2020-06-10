Last updated on Jun 10 2020, 03:09 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall ·
West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the latest cricketer to voice opinion on the racism row.
In an Instagram live chat with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbanga, Bravo said every community deserves equality and respect.
The 36-year-old added there should be no discrimination on any basis.
He also quoted the example of veterans like Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, during the chat.
"We don't want revenge or war, we just want respect. It is sad to see what is going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We ask for equality and respect," said Bravo.
Bravo said the world should seek inspiration from the legends.
"I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us," he added.
Bravo believes people should be respected, regardless of any social stigma.
He said the black people appreciate people of every community.
"Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don't want revenge, war. We just want respect," Bravo said.
He added, "We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That's what is most important."
Bravo's statement comes after his teammates Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle opined on the issue.
Gayle stated racism still exists in cricket and that he has faced racist slurs throughout his career.
Meanwhile, Sammy alleged he was a victim of racial abuse in the Indian Premier League.
He targeted his former Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mates for addressing him with the word 'Kalu'.
On Monday, Sammy posted a video on Instagram, calling out his team-mates who regularly used the derogatory word.
"I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant. Before I start calling out names, I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word," read the caption.
So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it,it was all in love. #blackandproud #blackandconfident #clarasboy #saynotoracism #stopracism #cricketer #stlucia
A post shared by darensammy88 on
The West Indian cricketers have been raising voice against the issue following the death of an African-American man, George Floyd. Earlier, Sammy urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against racism, which continues to flare up.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.