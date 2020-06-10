West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the latest cricketer to voice opinion on the racism row. In an Instagram live chat with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbanga, Bravo said every community deserves equality and respect. The 36-year-old added there should be no discrimination on any basis. He also quoted the example of veterans like Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, during the chat.

Quote We don't want any revenge: Bravo

"We don't want revenge or war, we just want respect. It is sad to see what is going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We ask for equality and respect," said Bravo.

Inspiration Bravo talks about the legends

Bravo said the world should seek inspiration from the legends. "I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us," he added.

Equality 'We appreciate people for who they are'

Bravo believes people should be respected, regardless of any social stigma. He said the black people appreciate people of every community. "Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don't want revenge, war. We just want respect," Bravo said. He added, "We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That's what is most important."

Darren Sammy Darren Sammy alleged racist abuse in IPL

Disappointment Sammy slammed former SRH team-mates

On Monday, Sammy posted a video on Instagram, calling out his team-mates who regularly used the derogatory word. "I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant. Before I start calling out names, I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word," read the caption.

Instagram Post Here is the video posted by Sammy

Information Outrage over death of George Floyd