Premier League outfit Chelsea are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's attacking mid-fielder Kai Havertz.
The Blues have joined the race for Havertz, who is also believed to be of significant interest to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Chelsea have opened talks with Leverkusen after Real and Bayern made enquiries.
We analyze why Havertz should stay put this season and reject Chelsea.
At the age of 20, Havertz has already played 143 matches for Leverkusen.
Havertz grew in stature last season and showed how prolific he can be in front of goal.
He scored 20 goals across competitions.
He has followed that up with 15 this season.
Recently, the German youngster became the first player to hit 35 Bundesliga goals before the age of 21.
Havertz is a two-footed attacking mid-fielder and his playmaking skills are superb.
He is technically sound and has been used as a forward of late.
He has ten goals and six assists in his last 11 matches.
Havertz has been the prime force for Leverkusen, who are vying for a Champions League berth.
With four gameweeks to go, Havertz's contribution will be telling.
Havertz will hope to end the season on a strong note. If Leverkusen earn a top-four finish, then playing in the Champions League next season will be huge.
Also, he will target a starting role in Germany's Euro Championship team next year.
The player is also under contract at Leverkusen until June 2022.
Therefore, Leverkusen will not be in pressure to sell him now.
Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Timo Werner from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Werner would be Chelsea's second signing for next season.
Frank Lampard's side had earlier completed a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February.
According to reports, the Blues have identified Leicester's Ben Chilwell as the club's number one left-back target this summer.
According to a report in The Guardian, arranging a deal for Havertz is unlikely to be easy.
Leverkusen could hold out for as much as €100m (£89m) for Havertz who has scored five goals in four games since the Bundesliga resumed last month.
Chelsea would hope to negotiate a fee in the region of £70m.
Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director Rudi Voller said that the club hasn't given up hope of keeping Havertz.
"We haven't given up hope that he'll stay with us,' Voller told ARD.
"We try to give him every possibility that he can call up his qualities."
At Chelsea, Havertz will need to fight for a place and it's better he plays more regularly at this juncture.
