Premier League outfit Chelsea are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's attacking mid-fielder Kai Havertz. The Blues have joined the race for Havertz, who is also believed to be of significant interest to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Chelsea have opened talks with Leverkusen after Real and Bayern made enquiries. We analyze why Havertz should stay put this season and reject Chelsea.

Impact Havertz has been impressive for Leverkusen

At the age of 20, Havertz has already played 143 matches for Leverkusen. Havertz grew in stature last season and showed how prolific he can be in front of goal. He scored 20 goals across competitions. He has followed that up with 15 this season. Recently, the German youngster became the first player to hit 35 Bundesliga goals before the age of 21.

Asset Havertz will be crucial for Leverkusen's top-four dreams

Havertz is a two-footed attacking mid-fielder and his playmaking skills are superb. He is technically sound and has been used as a forward of late. He has ten goals and six assists in his last 11 matches. Havertz has been the prime force for Leverkusen, who are vying for a Champions League berth. With four gameweeks to go, Havertz's contribution will be telling.

Havertz Leverkusen Why Havertz should stay put at Leverkusen for another season?

Havertz will hope to end the season on a strong note. If Leverkusen earn a top-four finish, then playing in the Champions League next season will be huge. Also, he will target a starting role in Germany's Euro Championship team next year. The player is also under contract at Leverkusen until June 2022. Therefore, Leverkusen will not be in pressure to sell him now.

Chelsea Chelsea's progression as far transfers are concerned

Fee Chelsea to negotiate a fee in the region of £70m

According to a report in The Guardian, arranging a deal for Havertz is unlikely to be easy. Leverkusen could hold out for as much as €100m (£89m) for Havertz who has scored five goals in four games since the Bundesliga resumed last month. Chelsea would hope to negotiate a fee in the region of £70m.

Leverkusen At Leverkusen, Havertz is a regular and is trusted immensely