The Merseyside derby is all set to go ahead on June 21 at Goodison Park behind closed doors. The match will not be played at a neutral venue. The ground safety advisory group at Liverpool City Council met on Wednesday and has approved a safety certificate to allow the derby to go ahead at Everton's home ground. Here's more.

Anfield was also given the go-ahead, which means both Liverpool and Everton can play their remaining Premier League games on their own grounds without the need for neutral venues. Liverpool, who currently hold a 25-point advantage ahead of second-placed Manchester City, could seal the title with victory at Goodison Park. This is if Pep Guardiola's side gets beaten by Arsenal on June 17.

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Rob Carden said: "We note the decision of the Ground Safety Advisory Group to agree that the outstanding fixtures for the Premier League season can be safely and securely played at Goodison and Anfield." "In relation to crime and disorder we have no objections to any of the Everton, or Liverpool, home fixtures being played at their respective grounds."

According to a report in Sky Sports, discussions were also held between the Council and Merseyside Police, besides, Liverpool and Everton football clubs as well as the Spirit of Shankly and Blue Union supporters groups, regarding the fulfilment of public health protocols for the match.

