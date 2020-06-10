The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in talks with counterparts Indian and South Africa for hosting a tri-series (women's), later this year. The Indian women's team was supposed to feature in a bilateral series against England. However, the tour got suspended due to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison hopes to see some action this year. Here is more.

Quote ECB in constant dialogue with India and SA

"We will get some international cricket, all being well. The plan is to get some international cricket for the England team later this summer. We're talking to the BCCI and Cricket South Africa about bringing their women's teams over to play a tri-series," said Harrison.

Tri-series The series will depend on India's plight

Harrison said the tri-series will depend on how India deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the upcoming days. "There's a huge amount of work going on but we're not controlling every part of this decision. One of the things that has become clear about this crisis is when you're dealing with international teams, you're dealing with environment here and overseas as well," he added.

Team India India had to tour England later this year

India Women were due to tour England for limited-overs series this year. The tour, which comprised of three ODIs and as many T20Is, would have been the first international assignment for Team India post T20 World Cup. However, the COVID-19 outbreak led to its postponement. Notably, all sporting activities including several bilateral series, have been stalled since March.

Test series England to host West Indies in July