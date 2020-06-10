The Big Bash League could see a number of changes in the impending season. Reportedly, BBL's managers, including the tournament head Alistair Dobson and CA's executive in charge of events, Anthony Everard, are to propose a draft of changes. Cricket Australia, Australian Cricket Association and umpires playing conditions committee will meet in July in this regard. Here is more.

Changes Here are the proposed changes

Bonus points to be available at 10-over point of an innings. Substitutions will be allowed within that same period. Powerplay split between the first four overs of the innings. Free-hits for bowling of wide deliveries. The addition of extra breaks for advertisements and player strategy after every five overs. A draft for overseas players expected to be up for consideration.

Viewership Dave Barham hopes CA will make the changes

Respected television executive Dave Barham hopes Cricket Australia reduces the number of matches. "I hope they actually make some serious change and be brave and be bold because I wouldn't want the Big Bash continue on the path it's on. It'll always be an interesting deal, and I think sports have really got to look at quality over quantity," he said.

Information The customization could add to worries of broadcasters

The BBL season will be go through in-game tinkering as the tournament may see as many 61 games with bonus points. Meanwhile, Barham has publicly raised the question over the tournament's size. He feels rise in matches could result in lesser audience.

Alistair Dobson CA is exploring different avenues