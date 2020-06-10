The International Cricket Council (ICC) will continue to explore a number of contingency plans regarding the future of Men's T20 World Cup 2020 and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, until next month. Reportedly, the board members unanimously agreed to assess and evaluate the scenario in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Several factors will be evaluated under the planning process. Here is more.

Quote Here is what the ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said

"The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that," Manu Sawhney said.

Decision ICC will be in regular touch with the authorities

Sawhney reiterated the board will consult each authority before making the decision. "We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision," he added.

Information The T20 WC is due to start on October 18

The impending T20 World Cup is still shrouded in uncertainty amid reports of postponement. Meanwhile, the speculations have been put to rest with ICC's decision to defer the decision. As per the original schedule, the tournament is scheduled to commence on October 18.

Tax exemptions BCCI given extension till December 2020

The board also discussed the ongoing issue of tax exemptions between BCCI and ICC. Notably, the deadline for BCCI to provide a tax solution has been extended till December 2020. Earlier, the ICC threatened to take away the 2021 T20 World Cup rights from BCCI if the board fails to provide exemption. The ICC Business Corporation (IBC) had also refused to extend the deadline.

Update on confidentiality of board matters

The board also received an update on the independent investigation into confidentiality of matters. The enquiry, which is presently being led by the ICC Ethics Officer, will be supported administratively by a sub-group. It comprises of Independent Director Indra Nooyi and Chair of the F&CA Ehsan Mani. All Members of the Board and ICC Management are party to the enquiry.

Twitter Post ICC to explore possible contingency plans