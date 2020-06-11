The West Indies cricket team is also set to face hosts England in a three-match Test series which begins on July 8 at bio-secure venues. They are the first international sports team to arrive in the UK since the coronavirus lockdown started in March. Skipper Jason Holder claimed that the players feel safe on England tour. Here's more.

WI players West Indies arrived in Manchester on Tuesday

The three-match Test series was originally due to begin on June 4, however, the pandemic forced a delay. All 39 members of the West Indies touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for COVID-19 before taking a charter flight from Antigua to Manchester this week. They are in quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford, where they will spend three weeks preparing.

Plan 'We always had a tour plan here in the UK'

Holder said his team had not felt pressured into playing and they had a tour plan this summer. "A lot of people were crying out for cricket," Holder told BBC Sport. "It is not the case we wanted to be guinea pigs but, having said that, we always had a tour plan here in the UK this summer."

Safety Holder highlights the need of feeling safe

Holder said everybody was comfortable with the tour and that the players feel safe. "After we spoke about the possibilities of it coming off, everybody was comfortable and here we are now." "It is not about money for us - we want safety and want to make sure we are treated fairly and we just get on with it," Holder said.

Twitter Post I feel pretty safe, says Jason Holder

WI Test Captain @Jaseholder98 since arriving in Manchester, England ahead of the Sandals West Indies Tour of England. #ENGvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/FvDlR3ieaA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 10, 2020

Praise Holder praises the ECB for implementing safety measures

The 28-year-old Holder praised the work done by the England and Wales Cricket Board [ECB] in explaining the safety measures that would be in place before the team agreed to travel and for implementing the measures for their arrival. Holder said hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and thermometers had been widely available at their hotel.

Quote I cannot thank the ECB enough, says Holder

"Things like that give you a sigh of relief and that much more comfort," Holder said. "If we didn't have things like this it would make you wonder if it was actually safe and again I cannot thank the ECB enough."

Protocols West Indies to follow bio-secure protocols