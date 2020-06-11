On this day in the year 1975, the Indian cricket team registered its first-ever ODI win. India had entered the inaugural World Cup tournament in 1975 as an inexperienced campaigner. They had lost the first game against England. It was India's third successive ODI loss since they first played the format in 1974. However, India beat East Africa in their second World Cup match.

Indian bowlers Bedi shines as Indian bowlers rule the show

In the 60-over format back during those days, East Africa chose to bat first. Seamers Madan Lal and Syed Abid Ali rattled the top order, picking up five wickets among themselves. However, Bishan Singh Bedi was the star performer. Bedi bowled 8 maidens in his quota of 12 overs and conceded just six runs, besides claiming one wicket. Mohinder Amarnath claimed two scalps.

Team India Gavaskar, Engineer hand India a 10-wicket win

For Team India, Sunil Gavaskar opened with Farokh Engineer. The duo went on to chase down the total in just 29.5 overs. India won the match by 10 wickets. Gavaskar remained unbeaten on 65. He hit nine fours in a 86-ball knock. Engineer was unbeaten on 54. He hit seven fours in a 93-ball knock.

Information Disappointing performance with the bat for East Africa

East Africa were bowled out for just 120. Jawahir Shah was the top scorer with 37 from 84 balls. RK Sethi scored 23. East Africa were never in the game and lost wickets at regular intervals. They faced 55.3 overs.

1975 WC India could not advance further in the 1975 World Cup