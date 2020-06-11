Last updated on Jun 11 2020, 04:33 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas cleared the air regarding Sebastian Vettel.
The Finnish driver said that Mercedes aren't considering Vettel for 2021.
There has been a speculation of Vettel replacing Bottas at Mercedes after the German's contract wasn't extended at Ferrari.
Bottas said he isn't stressing about what's going to happen post the 2020 season.
Here's what he said.
Bottas is out of contract at the end of the season. With Mercedes pledging to keep star driver Lewis Hamilton, Bottas' future is unclear.
As per reports, a number of drivers have been linked with one of the sport's most coveted seats.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff earlier mentioned about Vettel, along with Silver Arrows juniors George Russell and Esteban Ocon, as possibilities.
Speaking on Sky F1 Vodcast, Bottas, who has effectively been on one-year rolling contracts since joining Mercedes in 2017, said he found much of the speculation "funny".
"It's the same as every year for me," he said.
"I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there's been people getting my seat. It made me laugh! So there's no pressure."
Bottas added the availability of Vettel hasn't concerned him.
He said Mercedes have given him assurances.
"It doesn't get to you," Bottas said. "We've been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they're not considering Seb.So I said fine, no worries then."
"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever is going to happen. I've no stress about that at all," claimed the Finn.
Vettel is set to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 after contract talks with Ferrai broke down with no agreement.
It's all set to end a six-year spell for Vettel at Ferrari.
Vettel had joined Ferrari in 2015 and hoped of winning the title with them.
However, he was inconsistent during his spell here.
Carlos Sainz will join Ferrari in a two-year deal.
