Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas cleared the air regarding Sebastian Vettel. The Finnish driver said that Mercedes aren't considering Vettel for 2021. There has been a speculation of Vettel replacing Bottas at Mercedes after the German's contract wasn't extended at Ferrari. Bottas said he isn't stressing about what's going to happen post the 2020 season. Here's what he said.

Bottas Mercedes Bottas is out of contract at the end of 2020

Bottas is out of contract at the end of the season. With Mercedes pledging to keep star driver Lewis Hamilton, Bottas' future is unclear. As per reports, a number of drivers have been linked with one of the sport's most coveted seats. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff earlier mentioned about Vettel, along with Silver Arrows juniors George Russell and Esteban Ocon, as possibilities.

Speculation Bottas labels the speculation as 'funny'

Speaking on Sky F1 Vodcast, Bottas, who has effectively been on one-year rolling contracts since joining Mercedes in 2017, said he found much of the speculation "funny". "It's the same as every year for me," he said. "I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there's been people getting my seat. It made me laugh! So there's no pressure."

Bottas on Vettel Bottas rules out Vettel's Mercedes move

Bottas added the availability of Vettel hasn't concerned him. He said Mercedes have given him assurances. "It doesn't get to you," Bottas said. "We've been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they're not considering Seb.So I said fine, no worries then."

Quote Things will then sort themselves one way or another: Bottas

"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever is going to happen. I've no stress about that at all," claimed the Finn.

Replacement Sainz to replace Vettel at Ferrari