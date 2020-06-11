Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are believed to be wanting £115m for star winger Jadon Sancho, as per The Telegraph. Manchester United lead the race for the England youngster. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the transfer market and there has been an uncertainty over spending. United are wary of the situation and will wait for now. Here's more on the same.

Manchester United see Sancho as the perfect man to lead their youthful squad rebuild, but the impact of the coronavirus crisis has left them stuck at the moment. United will want to finish the 2019-20 season well and then see what players are available in the squad. We could then see a movement happening depending on the transfer market and the club's situation.

According to a report in 90min, it is understood that both Dortmund and United still expect this deal to go through this summer as there is still plenty of time to find a compromise that will work for both teams. Bild has reported that Sancho wants to leave Dortmund, whereas, Evening Standard stated that the player is keen for a Premier League return.

Dortmund are said to be running out of patience with Sancho's off-field behavior. This includes frequent trips to England and breaching safety rules to get a haircut. "Jadon is not only an exceptional footballer who is noticeable on the pitch, but occasionally also outside of the pitch. Sometimes it's not easy for us," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said of Sancho's discipline.

