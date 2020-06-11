James Anderson has said the England cricket team may consider rotating its attack in the upcoming Test series against West Indies to manage workloads after the coronavirus lockdown. The right-arm pacer also claimed that he is feeling really good ahead of the three-match series, which starts at the Ageas Bowl on July 8. Here's what the star pacer said.

Recovery Anderson has recovered from a rib injury

England and West Indies see their three-match series start on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Anderson has recovered from the rib injury which forced him to miss the final two Tests of England's tour of South Africa at the start of the year. The veteran pacer has moved his training from Lancashire to Chester. Anderson said he has been feeling good.

Words I've managed to tick over quite well during lockdown: Anderson

"I'm really good actually at the minute. Training has been going well," said Anderson to Sky Sports. "I've managed to tick over quite well during lockdown. I've luckily got enough space to fit half of my run-up in on my drive, so I've been ticking over with my bowling so when I came back to training with Lancashire I've not been going in cold."

Workload Anderson feels England need to look at workload of bowlers

"Obviously there are concerns about the fact we are not going to have had any competitive cricket before that first Test match and then we've got three Test matches in quick succession," he said. "So there are obviously things that we need to look at ahead of that in terms of workloads and whether we play all three as bowlers or whether we rotate."

West Indies West Indies players arrived in Manchester on Tuesday

Meanwhile, all 39 members of the West Indies touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for COVID-19 before taking a charter flight from Antigua to Manchester this week. They are in quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford, where they will spend three weeks preparing. The second and third Test matches will be played at Old Trafford in a bio-secure environment.

Grateful Anderson grateful towards West Indian players for coming to England

Anderson thanked the West Indian cricketers for coming over for the Test series. "From our point of view we're certainly very grateful that the West Indies are coming over here. Obviously, with what's going on in the world, I imagine it's a scary decision for a lot of them, for all of them to make the journey over so we're hugely grateful," said Anderson.

Quote At the moment I'm enjoying myself, says Anderson