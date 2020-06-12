Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is all set to face his former employers Manchester City when the Premier League 2019-20 season resumes on June 17. Arteta said it will be a "strange" occasion, but is hopeful of taking advantage of an empty Etihad stadium. The Premier League is set to be played behind closed doors when football resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more.

Emotions 'It is going to be strange, I can't deny that'

Arsenal's' first game back sees Arteta meet former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time since leaving Manchester City to take the reins at the Emirates. Arteta told The Football Show: "It is going to be strange, I can't deny that. I know everybody there and spent four magnificent years with those players and staff."

Comments It is going to be very special for me: Arteta

Arteta claimed he is really excited and that the moment is set to be really special for him. "I am really excited as well, I can't wait to start competing again and doing what we love most which is to play football," he said. "It is going to be very special for me and I am looking forward to it."

Away games Arsenal will hope to make things count away from home

Arsenal's next four Premier League games are away from home. However, with fans being absent, the significance of home support is likely to fade away. We have witnessed the same since the Bundesliga 2019-20 season resumed on May 16. Away teams have been successful on the road. Arteta is hoping that can help his side in the coming weeks.

Preparations Arteta feels Arsenal need to be well prepared for City

"We have got a good measure with what is happening in the Bundesliga at the moment. I hope it is going to help," said Arteta. "But, I know how strong they (Manchester City) are and what they are able to do if they are all switched on so we have to be well prepared to go there and win the game."

MCIARS Arsenal will be out to stop champions City