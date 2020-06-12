India will not travel to Sri Lanka in June for the proposed limited-overs assignment. A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official revealed that BCCI is not ready to send a team yet in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Although there is not confirmation regarding the rescheduled dates, the Sri Lankan cricket board is hopeful of conducting the series in August. Here is more.

Quote Sri Lanka Cricket's media release

"The India national team tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place during the month of June, will not go ahead. BCCI informed that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around Covid-19 pandemic, the cricket series is not feasible," a statement read.

Hope 'BCCI committed towards FTP and fellow members'

The media release further indicated that the Indian cricket board may give the nod in the impending months. "BCCI remains committed to the FTP and towards its fellow members, it will have to seek the advice from Government of India and the health regulatory authorities before taking any decision for the resumption of cricket," the release added.

No certainty on the new dates

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, which was originally slated for the month of June, comprised of three ODIs and as many T20Is. In order to host the series in August, Sri Lanka's government would have to make assurances directly to its Indian counterpart. This shall include a comprehensive medical plan to ensure the safety of the touring party.

BCCI BCCI planning to conduct training camps

As per the reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to commence a training camp for contracted cricketers in June. However, the there is not certainty due to rising number of cases in the country. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun recently revealed the players will take at least 6 weeks before getting match-ready.

Sri Lanka Bangladesh unlikely to tour Sri Lanka