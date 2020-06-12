The US Open 2020 could join the Wimbledon in being scrapped this year unless key players and other stakeholders can be persuaded over the weekend that it will be safe to travel to New York in late August. The US Open is scheduled to start on August 31 and end on September 13. Here's more on the same.

Players Several players are discontent with the US Open 2020

Several star players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Nick Kyrgios aren't keen on participating in the US Open. Besides the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, they are concerned with severe restrictions on their movement and preparation override career or financial concerns. Meanwhile, the cash-strapped USTA is desperate to hold the event. The men's and women's organizing bodies are supportive but sceptical.

Information Serious divisions in place ahead of Monday's deadline

According to a report in The Guardian, video-conference talks this week between the tournament's organizers, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), 400-plus players across the rankings spectrum, as well as coaches and representatives of the ATP and WTA, have revealed serious divisions before Monday's deadline.

Tennis Tennis has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

The tennis tours have been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two Grand Slam events have been affected. The Wimbledon 2020 event was canceled for the first time since 1945 amid World War II. Meanwhile, the French Open was postponed from a late May start until September. Last month, the ATP and WTA Tours were suspended further because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Djokovic Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open

World number one Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open if the Grand Slam event goes on amid the pandemic. He is rather thinking of returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open. Speaking to Serbia's state broadcaster RTS, Djokovic said the strict hygiene restrictions in place for the US Open are extreme and not sustainable.

Halep Simona Halep has strong concerns