La Liga 2019-20 resumed behind closed doors with Sevilla beating Real Betis 2-0 in gameweek 28. Spain's top-flight football returned after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. La Liga is the second of Europe's big five leagues to resume, with the Premier League following suit next week. Here's all that you need to know about gameweek 28 of La Liga.

Sevilla Third-placed Sevilla get off to winning start

Third-placed Sevilla got off to a winning start and overcame Real Betis. They raced to 50 points from 28 matches. Ocampos was brilliant throughout, rattling the crossbar from a narrow angle in the first half before breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot. He then came up with a backheeled flick from a corner to find Fernando Reges for the game-sealing second goal.

Issues Teething problems off the pitch in season resumption opener

La Liga had its fair share of issues off the pitch. Groups of fans ignored guidance as they gathered outside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium before the game. Moreover, the TV presentation left plenty to be desired. The empty stands were painted in 'virtual support' in what was sold beforehand as images of fans wearing club colors. The actual effect was extremely low key though.

Fixtures Gameweek 28: List of fixtures

Gameweek 28 fixtures: (Timing IST) Friday - Granada vs Getafe (11:00 PM) Saturday: Valencia vs Levante (1:30 AM), Espanyol vs Alaves (5:30 PM), Celta Vigo vs Villarreal (8:30 PM), Leganes vs Valladolid (11:00 PM) Sunday: Mallorca vs Barcelona (1:30 AM), Athletic Club vs Atletico (5:30 PM), Real Madrid vs Eibar (11:00 PM) Monday: Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (1:30 AM)

Key matches Sunday sees La Liga biggies in action

Leaders Barcelona will want to address their away form slide. They face Mallorca, who are lying 18th on the table. Real Madrid face Eibar, knowing they need to win in order to keep up with Barca. They trail Barcelona by two points. In another key clash, sixth-placed Atletico face Atheltic Club. Atletico are in the race for a Champions League berth and need focus.

Key players La Liga, gameweek 28: Key players to watch out for