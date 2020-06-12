Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck, on Friday, said that the country is still hopeful of hosting the impending T20 World Cup. In an interaction with ANI, Colbeck said the federal government is going ahead with the plans, which will be subject to the country's plight. Earlier this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) deferred decision regarding the tournament's fate. Here is more.

"The Federal Government is working closely with Local Organising Committee and state Governments on planning the tournament. Our decisive response to the pandemic and the nation's ability to flatten the curve of the virus has resulted in the roll-out of a three-step framework," said Colbeck.

Colbeck added the tournament could be held behind closed doors, which may bring down the numbers to an extent. "It will not be without obvious precautions. Australian states and territories are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in each jurisdiction. This may result in restrictions on spectator numbers - but in what capacity is not yet clear," he added.

The ICC will continue to explore a number of contingency plans regarding the future of T20 World Cup until next month. In a recent meeting, the board members unanimously agreed to assess and evaluate the scenario in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "This contingency planning process will evaluate several factors with health and safety being the centre," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Sawhney asserted that health and well-being is the board's top-most priority at the moment. "The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision," he added. "The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that."

