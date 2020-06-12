The upcoming Test series between India and Australia could be held in the presence of spectators. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Friday, said sports stadiums capable of seating 40,000 people will be allowed to host crowds of up to 10,000 from next month, as a part of relaxation. According to the schedule, India are due to tour Down Under in December.

"For outdoor venues up to 40,000 spectator capacity, ticketed and seated events will be able to be held in front of a crowd of no more than 25 per cent of capacity under Step 3," a statement from the Prime Minister read.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the National Cabinet, which comprises the Prime Minister and state and territory leaders. "For outdoor venues of more than 40,000 spectator capacity, further advice is being sought from the AHPPC, with arrangements to be settled by the states and territories on a venue by venue basis," the statement added.

Cricket Australia (CA) recently announced the schedule of Test series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on December 3, with The Gabba hosting the series opener. The second Test (December 11-15) will be a pink-ball affair at Adelaide, while MCG will play host to the Boxing Day Test from December 26. The final Test will be held between January 3-7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

