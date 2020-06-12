Jasprit Bumrah has been the linchpin of Indian bowling attack across formats, ever since he burst on to the international circuit. The whiplash produced from his uncanny action makes him a standout bowler among active players. Besides, the number one Test bowler Pat Cummins has made waves with his searing spells of late. Let us compare their overall numbers international cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah A look at Bumrah's career record

In his four-year-old international career, Jasprit Bumrah has snapped up 68 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 20.33. The 26-year-old has also taken 104 wickets in 64 One-Day Internationals at 24.43. He boasts a terrific average of 20.25 in T20 Internationals, the lowest by an Indian bowler in the format. Overall, he has accounted for 59 wickets in 50 T20Is so far.

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins in international cricket

In the initial stages of his career, Pat Cummins was more prevalent in limited-overs cricket. Having represented Australia in 64 ODIs, Cummins has picked up 105 wickets at 27.55. The 27-year-old has averages an astonishing 19.86 in T20Is with 36 scalps from 28 matches. Meanwhile, he has picked up the pace in Test cricket too, adding 143 wickets to his tally at 21.82.

Overseas Overseas record of Bumrah and Cummins

Both Bumrah and Cummins have fared well in foreign conditions. In 53 internationals played overseas, Bumrah has 128 wickets to his name at 20.15. Interestingly, the latter has played only one international more than Bumrah overseas. From 54 internationals, Cummins owns 136 scalps at at 23.80. Notably, the average of Bumrah in overseas ODIs stands at 18.97 as compared to Cummins' 28.54.

ICC tournaments Cummins ahead in the race

The duo has similar numbers in the ICC tournaments (Champions Trophy, World Cup and T20 WC) as well. Cummins has taken only a solitary wicket more than Bumrah in the multlateral tournaments. While Bumrah has claimed 26 scalps from 19 matches, Cummins scalped 27 wickets in 21 such games. Clearly, Bumrah's average (28.23) is less than that of Cummins (31.40).

Since 2018 Most international wickets in 2018

Cummins has registered most number of wickets in international cricket since January 2018. He has claimed 151 scalps from 49 matches at an astronomical average of 21.02. The Australian seamer is followed by Kagiso Rabada (138), Trent Boult (129), Rashid Khan (128) and Mohammed Shami (127) in the tally. Bumrah holds the sixth spot here with 120 wickets at 20.30.

Do you know? Highest wicket-taker in 2019 (Test cricket)