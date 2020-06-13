Gameweek 31 of the Bundesliga started with RB Leipzig beating Hoffenheim 2-0 away from home. With this win, Leipzig have gone closer to Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, there is further action coming with the other teams to battle it out over the weekend. Leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have their matches today. Here's all that you need to know about gameweek 31.

Leipzig Leipzig close in on Dortmund with impressive victory

RB Leipzig were top notch away from home against Hoffenheim. Dani Olmo impressed with a brace in two first-half minutes as Leipzig moved one point behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Spanish mid-fielder Olmo skipped past two defenders for his first before doubling the lead from eight yards. Timo Werner, who is set to join Chelsea, missed a chance to increase his tally of 25 goals.

Dortmund Dortmund need to win against Dusseldorf

Dortmund need to win against Dusseldorf away from home in order to have a substantial four-point lead over Leipzig. Dortmund have done reasonably well since Bundesliga's resumption on May 16. The Black and Yellow enter the match as favorites against Dusseldorf, who are languishing on 16th place. All eyes will be on Dortmund's youthful attack in this crunch encounter.

Bayern Bayern could win the title on Saturday if this happens

Bayern Munich will wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday if they beat Borussia Monchengladbach and Dortmund lose at Dusseldorf. The defending champions 70 points from 30 matches and have forwarded 90 goals already this season. Bayern have been ruthless since Bundesliga restarted and face Gladbach, who are vying for an UCL berth. Hansi Flick will want his side to dominate proceedings.

Key players Bundesliga, gameweek 31: Key players to watch out for

Robert Lewandowski has been terrific for Bayern and the veteran Polish striker will aim to extend his goal-scoring form. He has scored 45 goals across competitions this season. For Dortmund, youngster Jadon Sancho could make his presence felt. He has 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. Bayer Leverkusen face a struggling Schalke and Kai Havertz will be a key force.

Fixtures Bundesliga, gameweek 31: Here are the fixtures