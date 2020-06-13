Premier League will see players' names be replaced on the back of their shirts with 'Black Lives Matter' for the first 12 matches of the resumed 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, 'Black Lives Matter' logo will be on the shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are further details.

The EPL will also support any player who chooses to 'take a knee' before or during matches. Recently, the Football Association (FA) assured players they would take a "common sense approach" to any displays of anti-racist or political gestures. Global protests have continued following the death of George Floyd last month. In the Bundesliga, several players displayed anti-racism messages in relation to Floyd's death.

The players released a statement which read: "We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed." "This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League."

Several Premier League squads have already 'taken a knee' in training-ground images shared on social media sites. Anti-racism charity Kick It Out asked players to feel free regarding protests. The EPL stated: "The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism." Meanwhile, Arsenal wore 'Black Lives Matter' shirts ahead of the friendly match against Brentford.

Last month, officer Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, to the ground and placed his knee on the latter's neck. Floyd was declared dead at a hospital, thereafter. The death of Floyd has sparked protests in cities across the United States. Peaceful protests began in the Twin Cities, which eventually spread to metropolitan areas of rural and urban America.

