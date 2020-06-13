On this day in 2018, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr registered the highest individual score in women's ODIs. She remained unbeaten through the course of the innings, having tormented every Ireland bowler in the third ODI at the Castle Avenue, Dublin. The 19-year-old entered the records books as the Kiwis recorded a mammoth 305-run victory. Here is how the action unfolded.

New Zealand Top three propel New Zealand to 440

Batting first, the visitors were off to a flier with Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr adding 113 run together. Although Satterthwaite departed for 61, the latter continued to wreak havoc. Leigh Kasperek joined Amelia in the middle before taking the Kiwis past 400. Amelia Kerr hammered 232 off 145 deliveries, while Kasperek finished on 113 (105). New Zealand racked up 440/3 after 50 overs.

Amelia Kerr Amelia Kerr broke Belinda Clark's record

Amelia Kerr's blistering 232 was studded with a record 31 fours and 2 sixes. Having remained unbeaten, she finished with a strike-rate of 160.00. She broke Belinda Clark's 21-year-old record of highest score in women's ODI. The former Australian batswoman struck an unbeaten 229 against Denmark Women in 1997. Before this series, Kerr's highest ODI score was 30.

Ireland Ireland were bowled out for 135

Ireland were bundled out for mere 135 after 44 overs. Besides Una Raymond-Hoey, who scored a 68-ball 43, none of the batswomen made an impact. The New Zealand bowlers ran through the hosts' batting line-up in a flash. Notably, Amelia Kerr starred in the bowling segment too as she clinched a five-wicket haul. Hannah Rowe also snapped up a couple of wickets.

Do you know? Youngest ever to score a double ton