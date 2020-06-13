Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus. Afridi revealed that he has been feeling unwell since Thursday. The Pakistani ace is the third cricketer from his nation to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. Pakistan has reported 132,405 positive COVID-19 cases so far. Here are further updates on the same.

COVID-19 I have been feeling unwell since Thursday, says Afridi

Afridi took to social media platform Twitter to state that he has tested positive and asked fans to pray for his quick recovery. "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately, I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome."

Funds Afridi helped raise funds in battle against coronavirus

Last month, Afridi had bought a cricket bat auctioned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim in a bid to raise funds to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Afridi bought the bat on behalf of his charity foundation for $20,000. "Mushfiqur Rahim has found a buyer! Shahid Afridi has joined the good cause, picking up the bat on behalf of his charity foundation," the ICC tweeted.

Afridi 'We must look forward to better tomorrow'

Afridi had taken to Twitter and hoped the small token would help building bigger bridges. "Cricket is to bind. In the divisive world of today, we must look forward to better tomorrow; it's always upto us to take 1st step. @SAFoundationN believes human suffering & empathy is beyond borders.Hope this small token will help building bigger bridges.#DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut," Afridi wrote.

Praise Afridi lauds PCB for appointing Younis Khan as batting coach

Recently, Afridi praised PCB's decision to appoint Younis Khan as Pakistan's batting coach for the tour of England. "This is a show of cricketers and it is better if it's run by them. They have great individual performances when it comes to cricket and coaching. I'm hopeful that they will do their jobs in the best possible manner," Afridi said on his YouTube channel.

Information Afridi has been helping thousands of poor people with ration

Afridi has been helping thousands of poor people with ration and other essential supplies over the past couple of months. His works received the backing of several cricketers across the world. We wish Afridi a speedy recovery!

Pakistan Pakistan's fight against COVID-19

Recently, WHO asked Pakistan to counter the surge of coronavirus cases, as the country eased some of the restrictions it had imposed to contain the outbreak. While countries took severe measures, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan argued that an impoverished country such as his cannot afford a nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, reports claim that testing is limited and the rates could be higher.

Twitter Post Afridi confirms he is coronavirus positive