The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has restricted every staff member from talking to media. According to an email, those not not complying with the 'gag order' will have to face disciplinary action, including suspension. The order has been passed for nearly hundred members working at the Mumbai headquarters and the Bengaluru office at the National Cricket Academy. Here is more.

Quote Here is what the email stated

"It has been brought to our notice that some of the BCCI employees are going out in the media and giving interviews. This is against employees' contract and poses risk of leaking out critical information of the organisation," the email read.

Suspension Employees may be suspended upon sharing confidential information

BCCI secretary Jay Shah's office has warned against leaking critical information. This may result in employees losing their contract. "If in future any current employee of BCCI, without prior permission, gives any kind of information to the media via any communication channel, they will have to face disciplinary action, up to and including suspension without pay and termination of employment," it added.

Communication Members need to have permission for media interaction

The mail clarified that all employees will have to take permission of office-bearers and respective authorities before talking to media in any form. "It is expected that all of you, whether intentionally or unintentionally, who are leaking any critical information to the media or giving interview without permission from the office-bearers will address this situation immediately," the letter read.

Lay-offs BCCI not planning to lay-off staff