The International Cricket Council's Anti Corruption unit has stated that players could receive corrupt approaches through social media during lockdown. As reported by Cricbuzz, the ICC has issued a letter to the national boards regarding the corruption row. The letter stated social media has a "darker side" and that the corrupt approaches could flare up amid the period. Here is more.

Quote An excerpt from the letter

'With most of the world experiencing lockdowns and restrictions, it has left many with time on their hands, some of which can be filled on social media. The creativity some have shown has been remarkable but there is a darker side," the letter read.

Approaches Two USA players received corrupt approaches

As per the report, two players have been approached through social media of late. Notably, the players are a part of USA's (men's) team. One of the players was offered a kit sponsorship by an individual, who has been on radar of the ICC Anti Corruption Unit. Meanwhile, the details of second approach are yet to be disclosed.

Evidence USA players have been approached in the past

The USA players have been targeted for corrupt approaches in past as well. It has been learned that two other players of USA's national team were approached right before the Global T20 Canada league draft last year. "We have seen evidence that corruptors are using their time to contact players through social media, particularly Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook," the letter added.

Players How the players were lured towards corrupt approaches