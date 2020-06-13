Bayern Munich overcame Gladbach in gameweek 31 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. The Bavarians need one more win to seal the league for an eighth straight occasion. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller missed the match, however, that didn't stop Bayern from collecting all three points. Gladbach fought hard, however, it wasn't enough. Here are the records broken.

Twitter Post Bayern seal a closely fought battle

#FCBBMG How did the match pan out?

Bayern got the lead after Gladbach goal-keeper Yann Sommer committed a howler. He got the ball from Matthias Ginter but tried to pass it back out only for Joshua Zirkzee to intercept and fire home. Gladbach got back and equalized after Benjamin Pavard got his feet in a tangle and turned Patrick Herrmann's low cross into his own net. Leon Goretzka scored the winner.

Bayern Bayern script 10th successive Bundesliga victory

This was Bayern's 10th successive Bundesliga win. The last time Bayern dropped points was on February 9. Bayern now have 73 points from 31 matches and registered their 23rd win. They have a seven-point lead over Dortmund with three matches to go. Bayern need one victory to guarantee the league title. The side also raced to 92 Bundesliga goals this season.

Information Zirkzee scripts unique record; Bayern unbeaten in 17 Bundesliga games

Bayern youngster Joshua Zirkzee scored his fourth goal in the Bundesliga. Notably, he scored each goal with his first attempt of the game. Bayern have been unbeaten in 17 successive Bundesliga games this season.

Tally Dortmund's Haland registers these feats

Dortmund had to fight hard to earn a 1-0 win against Dusseldorf. After joining Dortmund in January this year, Erling Braut Haland scored his 11th Bundesliga goal. He returned from an injury to come on as a 61st minute substitute and got the winner five minutes into injury time. The former RB Salzburg player registered his 42nd goal of the 2019-20 season.

Information Bundesliga, gameweek 31: A look at the results