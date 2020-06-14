Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes players will find it difficult to play without the presence of spectators. The 47-year-old is hopeful that fans will soon be allowed inside the stadiums, which will be a step towards normalcy. Tendulkar also voiced his opinion on the fate of the T20 World Cup, which is still shrouded in uncertainty till now. Here is more.

Quote Here is what Tendulkar said

"If fans are allowed to enter the stadiums then nothing can be greater than that. It would mean that we are slowly and steadily moving towards normalcy. It will be very difficult to create that energy without fans inside the ground," Tendulkar told Aaj Tak.

Suggestions Tendulkar talks about the substitutes

The Indian maestro revealed he has received a number of suggestions lately. "I have come across suggestions that speakers can be used to create virtual noise but whenever you see someone in the stands, you sometimes get inspired from them, you draw energy from them," he added. "If 25 per cent fans are allowed in the stadium, then it will be a good thing."

Relaxations Australia could host India Test series in presence of spectators

Previously, reports suggested that Australia is planning to host the Test series against India behind closed doors. However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Friday, said sports stadiums capable of seating 40,000 people will be allowed to host crowds of up to 10,000 from next month, as a part of relaxation. As per the schedule, India are due to tour Down Under in December.

T20 WC The decision rests with Cricket Australia: Tendulkar

Tendulkar opined on the prospect of the T20 World Cup, stating Cricket Australia (CA) should take the final call. "The decision regarding the fate of the T20 World Cup rests with CA. If they are able to host the tournament or not, this isn't the only point that needs to be considered. There are lots of things for example financial aspect," he concluded.

Decision ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup