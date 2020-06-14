Indian batsman KL Rahul believes a prolonged break in 2019 helped him transform as a batsman. Rahul was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for making controversial remarks on the TV show 'Koffee with Karan', last year. However, the 28-year-old came back strongly in the following season, enjoying terrific form across the formats. Here is more on the same.

"A lot of credit for my consistent performance goes to how differently I started thinking after 2019. I wanted play for myself, but failed. So I told myself I need to go and do what the team wants me to do," Rahul told India Today.

In 2018-19, Rahul struggled to deliver consistently across formats. He was under the scanner, owing to his inconsistency. He could muster only 468 runs in 12 Tests at 22.28 with mere a solitary hundred (149 vs ENG). He also scored 324 runs in 13 T20Is runs at 36, including a century. His national spot was at stake in the wake of infamous 'Koffee' fiasco.

The following year turned out to be eventful for Rahul. In the Indian Premier League, he was the second highest run-scorer with 593 runs at 53.91. Rahul was also impressive in the 2019 World Cup as he slammed a blistering ton against Sri Lanka. Earlier this year, Rahul replaced Rishabh Pant in the XI and has been India's mainstay wicket-keeper in white-ball cricket.

Since December 2019, Rahul has racked up 535 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 66.87. His T20I average in the same period reads 54.11. Rahul also finished as the leading run-scorer in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

