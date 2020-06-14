The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the entire nation. A number of eminent personalities mourned his death on social media. Saddened by the news, MS Dhoni's childhood coach expressed grief in a conversation with IANS. He revealed how Sushant learned the famous helicopter shot while shooting for the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

"I remember when he came to Ranchi. We had a long chat. I was there. Mahi's friends were there. He always used to tell me, 'dada Dhoni ka helicopter shot sikha do na (please teach me how to play the helicopter shot)'," said Banerjee.

Sushant Singh Rajput received adulation all around, for portraying one of the greatest Indian cricketers on screen. He was praised for imitating Dhoni's body language and demeanor with absolute precision. However, Sushant's imitation of the helicopter shot throughout the movie grabbed eyeballs. The 2016 blockbuster turned out to be a career-defining role for the Indian actor.

Banerjee asserted Sushant was determined to learn the helicopter shot. "He was after me, the way Mahi used to play it, what were his facial expressions. He was so focused. Single minded determination. That's why it came out so well," he added. "You could not tell it was not Dhoni. Today I have only memories, and I really am in utter shock."

Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More was also involved in the making of biopic, that starred Sushant Singh Rajput. More, who helped the latter bat and keep wickets like Dhoni, was appalled with the news. Talking to Indian Express, the 57-year-old revealed how the Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar reacted after seeing Sushant bat during one of the training sessions.

"Who is this boy? He bats so well. I told him he is Sushant, who is preparing for a biopic on Dhoni. Tendulkar was so shocked and said, 'he can play proper professional cricket if he wants to. He seems that good'," More stated.

