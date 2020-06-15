Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been arguably the greatest finisher in the white-ball cricket. His powerful knocks down the order have time and again rescued Team India. However, his former teammate Gautam Gambhir believes Dhoni could have shattered plenty of records, had he continued to bat at number three. Here is what Gambhir said on Cricket Connected.

"Had MS batted at number three, probably world cricket would have seen a completely different player. He would have broken many records. He would have been the most exciting cricketer, had he not captained India and had he batted at number three," said Gambhir.

Dhoni is India's most successful ODI captain

MS Dhoni is the most successful ODI captain India have ever produced. In a career spanning nearly 15 years, the 38-year-old has tallied 17,266 runs from 538 internationals at an average of 44.96. He has also slammed 16 international tons. Dhoni also stands out among the elite list of Indian cricketers to have amassed over 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Dhoni was promoted at number three by Sourav Ganguly

Dhoni made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh (2004). Following a string of low scores, he was promoted at number three by then-skipper Sourav Ganguly. The move worked big-time as Dhoni went on to score a century against Pakistan at Visakhapatnam. Months later, Dhoni registered his highest individual score (183*) in the Jaipur ODI against Sri Lanka, batting at number three.

In the following years, Dhoni continued to play in the middle order. It is interesting to note that Dhoni scored 993 runs from 17 ODIs at this number three spot. He averaged 82.75 and carried a strike-rate of 99.69.

Dhoni could have broken most records