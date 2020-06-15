Last updated on Jun 15, 2020, 12:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed discontent with reports about Sri Lanka hosting the impending Asia Cup edition.
Last week, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members met via teleconference but failed to find a solution regarding the immediate future of the tournament.
Notably, recent reports suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to hand over the rights to SLC.
As per recent reports, the Pakistan board decided to swap hosting years with Sri Lanka after SLC handed over the rights for the 2022 Asia Cup.
SLC chief Shammi Silva revealed the Pakistan board gave its approval for the same.
"We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board and they have agreed on hosting the edition due to present world situation," Silva had said.
The office-bearers of BCCI have slammed the reports, stating no decision has been taken yet in this regard.
"We have no idea where such reports are coming from and we are surprised how fast these reports travel. The BCCI is clear that no decision was taken at the ACC meeting. The Board (BCCI) is tired of giving out these clarifications," an official told TOI.
There have been speculations that the BCCI is planning to conduct a truncated IPL during a potential window later this year.
However, another official clarified the cash-rich league won't be cut short at the expense of hosting Asia Cup.
"There won't be a truncated IPL just to host Asia Cup. Those thinking on such lines are not speaking in India's interests," the official added.
In a recent letter addressed to all members of the body, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated the cricket board is exploring all options to stage the IPL this year, even if it means hosting it behind closed doors.
Last month, several reports emerged that India could tour South Africa for a T20I series in August, which shall be subject to clearance from respective governments.
Although the series was not a part of FTP, the two cricket boards potentially finalized it.
However, the official stated the tour is yet to be approved, looking at the plight of COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, the BCCI called off India's tour of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, owing to COVID-19 pandemic.
India were due to tour the two nations in June and August respectively for the white-ball assignment.
According to recent reports, the board could plan to host the IPL if the T20 World Cup gets postponed.
Meanwhile, the ICC is expected announce a decision regarding its fate, soon.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.