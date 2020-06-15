West Indian pace spearhead Kemar Roach stated that there will be no room for friendship, when the Test series between England and West Indies gets underway from July 8. Roach started the mental games as he warned his fellow Barbadian fast bowler Jofra Archer. In a video conference, he opened up on Archer's credentials, stating the Windies will devise a plan to tackle him.

"Jofra has made his decision and I think he's done a fantastic job so far in his career but obviously there's no friendship. It's all about playing hard cricket. We'll devise a fantastic plan to counter Jofra. I'm looking forward to that battle," said Roach.

Jofra Archer was instrumental in England's title-clinching World Cup campaign, having delivered the historic Super Over. In The Ashes, The Barbados-born cricketer grabbed eyeballs with his searing spells. He is now their linchpin of pace attack across formats, having taken 55 wickets from 22 internationals at 25.81. England will expect Archer to make early inroads in the Caribbean batting line-up, this time around.

Notably, 20 of Archer's Test wickets have been registered in England. He averages 20.27 from four Test matches at home. Archer was also the third highest wicket-taker in The Ashes. His ferocious bouncers to Steve Smith could well be a trigger warning for West Indies.

Archer's compatriot Kemar Roach is one of the most fearsome bowlers in Test cricket. His comeback in the whites has been fruitful for West Indies in the past two years. Roach, who has emerged as the most experienced fast bowler in the line-up, is closing-in on the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket. His express pace and seam movement could perturb the England batting line-up.

Roach reiterated the Caribbean bowlers are going to make the most of conditions in England. "Different conditions obviously to the Caribbean, the ball does a little bit more in England so we have to adjust our plans, obviously devise a great plan to go against the English batsmen but I don't think our mode of attack is going to change much," Roach concluded.

