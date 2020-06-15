Fast bowler Wahab Riaz is looking to make a comeback in the longest format as Pakistan commence preparation for England tour. The left-arm seamer, who took an indefinite break from Test cricket last year, has agreed to feature in the whites against England. He was recently named in the pool of 29 players, a combined squad for Tests and T20Is. Here is more.

Quote I am available to play Test cricket: Wahab Riaz

"As you know this tour is being carried on in very unusual circumstances. I was called by the PCB to enquire if I am available to play Test cricket. I straight away said yes because my priority ultimately is to play for Pakistan," said Wahab.

Wahab Riaz Wahab has not played Test cricket since 2018

Having made his international debut in 2008, Wahab Riaz has powered Pakistan's bowling attack with his monumental spells. However, both inconsistency and lack of fitness have affected his performance of late. He played his last Test in 2018 when Australia toured UAE for a two-match series against Pakistan. Wahab also featured in the World Cup last year, having taken 11 wickets at 36.36.

Do you know? A look at Wahab Riaz's Test career

In his eight-year-old Test career, Wahab has managed to represented Pakistan in only 27 Test matches. He has snapped up 83 wickets at an average of 34.50 in those matches. Since 2017, Wahab has picked up mere 11 Test wickets.

Break Wahab reveals why he took a break from Test cricket

Wahab revealed why he took a break from Test cricket in 2019. "Between 2016 and 2019, I played in patches. Even after I performed against SL, I wasn't the part of next tour," said Wahab. "I was called up to play against Australia midway, I was sent back by the then-management. That made me think I wasn't up to a high standard."

Squad Pakistan announced 29-member squad for England tour

Previously, Pakistan named a 29-member squad for the impending tour of England. The squad is for both Tests and T20Is, while the selectors will categorize the players after reaching England. Wahab Riaz was among the players who made a comeback in the squad. Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to tour England following the West Indies Test series.

Squad Here is Pakistan's full squad for England tour