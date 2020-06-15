Indian captain Virat Kohli is deemed the greatest batsman of this generation. He has shattered a plethora of records in international cricket in this decade. Meanwhile, Babar Azam has risen to prominence due to his impeccable technique as he is often compared to Kohli. In the same light, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes Babar's calm demeanor gives him an edge over Kohli.

Quote Mushtaq highlights Babar Azam's composure

"Both are great players, with great technique, and are mentally very strong. They have hunger and passion to score lots of runs. Babar's calmness gives him an edge over Virat Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us," Mushtaq said in an interview.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli in international cricket

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in international cricket among active cricketers, presently. The 31-year-old has racked up 21,901 runs from 416 matches at an incredible average of 56.15. He has also slammed 70 tons across all three formats, third best after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). Kohli is touted to break Master Blaster's record of scoring hundred centuries.

Babar Azam A look at Babar Azam's career

Babar Azam has recently taken the charge of Pakistan's white-ball sides (ODI and T20I). He is the only batsman in world cricket besides Kohli to average over 50 in T20 internationals. In One-Day Internationals, Babar has amassed 3,359 runs from 74 matches at 54.17, including 11 tons. He also has 1,850 runs to his name in the longest format.

Do you know? Babar Azam was the third highest run-scorer last year

In the last calendar year, Babar Azam was the third highest run-scorer (international cricket), having scored 2,082 runs in 36 matches at 57.83. His counterpart Virat Kohli led the tally with 2,455 runs at 64.60. Rohit Sharma held the number two spot, tallying 2,442 runs.

