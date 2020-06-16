Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has said this year's ICC T20 World Cup amid the coronavirus pandemic seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult to fly in 16 teams to the country. The T20 World Cup is shrouded in uncertainty as several countries have strict travel restrictions due to the outbreak, which has infected over 8.1 million people across the globe. Here's more.

ICC decision ICC had deferred decision on T20 World Cup recently

Earlier, the ICC said it will continue to explore a number of contingency plans regarding the future of Men's T20 World Cup 2020 and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, until next month. Reportedly, the board members unanimously agreed to assess and evaluate the scenario in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Several factors will be evaluated under the planning process.

Quote Getting in 16 teams into Australia is unrealistic

"I would say it is unlikely...trying to get (teams from) 16 countries into Australia when most countries are still going through COVID spiking is unrealistic or very, very difficult," Eddings said during a video conference.

IPL 2020 Is the road clear for IPL 2020?

With Cricket Australia claiming about the difficulties of hosting the T20 World Cup, it is likely that the event could get postponed to 2022. Of late, reports have stated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is currently suspended, could be held if the World T20 gets postponed. Looking at the developments, one feels IPL could go ahead in the October-November window.

BCCI BCCI working on all options to stage IPL 2020: Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hoping to host the coveted IPL this year behind closed doors. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in his letter to all affiliated members of the body, that the board is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year. The BCCI will also decide on the future course of action regarding IPL.

Optimism BCCI optimistic regarding IPL 2020